2018 Farnborough Air Show Marks Debut of Bombardier New ATMOSPHÈRE Cabin

MONTRÉAL, July 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier Commercial Aircraft unveiled the interior of the first CRJ Series aircraft with the new ATMOSPHÈRE cabin design on the opening day of the Farnborough International Air Show in the United Kingdom.

Bombardier showcased the new cabin alongside launch operator Delta Air Lines and supplier Zodiac Aerospace during its air show inauguration event.

“Our product is evolving, and this signature cabin design represents the latest innovation to our very successful regional jet program,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “This cabin design will add value to airlines, the feedback has already been very positive as demonstrated with the recent momentum we have gained in the market.”

The CRJ900 aircraft on static display at the airshow is painted in Delta Air Lines livery and fitted with the ATMOSPHÈRE cabin.

Bombardier will also emphasize its presence at the airshow from July 16-20 with a display of a Q400 aircraft in the colours of Ethiopian Airlines, as well as a Global 6000 business jet featuring the Premier Cabin.

Bombardier’s static display and chalet are located at OE26 and A5, respectively.

About the ATMOSPHÈRE Cabin

The new ATMOSPHÈRE cabin sets new standards of passenger experience in the regional jet market segment. Key features of the new interior are comprised of larger passenger living space, wheel-first roller bag capability, more spacious lavatory, increased cabin connectivity options, all integrated in a contemporary design and material choices. In fact, the ATMOSPHÈRE cabin design allows each passenger to carry and store an “oversized” roller bag within the aircraft cabin bins which minimizes the need to check bags at the counter or the gate. To learn more: DiscoverAtmosphere.com

About the Farnborough International Air Show

https://www. farnboroughairshow.com/

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Pictures of the CRJ900 aircraft in Delta Air Lines livery and the ATMOSPHÈRE cabin are available with this press release on www.bombardier.com

A media b-roll is available at: https://youtu.be/UkoGgAJTG14

Bombardier, ATMOSPHÈRE, CRJ900, CRJ Series, Global 6000 and Q400 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc.

