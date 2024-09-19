???????????? ?????????? ?????????????? ???? ???????????? ???????????? ???????? 2024 ?????????? ????????-???????? ????????????



The Sierra Leone Tourism delegation arrived in Paris with the intent to fully engage in the three-day B2B trade fair, showcasing the country’s unique attractions and vibrant culture. On the first day, September 17th, Sierra Leone attracted 100 trade visitors, participating in key specialized meetings that highlighted the destination’s profile.

These strategic meetings were integral to forging partnerships and fostering collaboration with key stakeholders in the tourism industry. The delegation’s efforts are expected to produce tangible outcomes that will enhance Sierra Leone’s appeal as a tourist destination, while simultaneously benefiting local communities and businesses.

A highlight of the event was the VIP Club meeting, where Sierra Leone’s General Manager, Mrs. Fatmata Carew, facilitated B2B engagements with influential industry players. Notably, Mrs. Carew held discussions with Mr. Jean-Marc Pouchol, Vice President Africa at Air France. The conversation centered around code-sharing and connecting Sie

rra Leone with other African airlines, which could significantly improve accessibility and travel convenience.

Additionally, Mrs. Carew met with Mr. Mesfin Biru, Area Manager Ethiopian Airlines co ering France and Maghreb. This meeting was particularly timely, focusing on destination branding-a critical aspect of Sierra Leone’s tourism strategy. These discussions are expected to prompt further actions with calculated outcomes that align with the nation’s tourism objectives.

As Sierra Leone positions itself as a must-visit destination, its renewed presence at the French Tourism Fair underscores a strong commitment to revitalizing its tourism industry. The nation invites travelers to experience its breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and renowned hospitality.

This strategic comeback is not just about attracting tourists but also about building sustainable tourism that positively impacts local communities. With its rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty, Sierra Leone is poised to capture the im

agination of travelers worldwide, offering them an unforgettable experience.

Sierra Leone’s participation in the French Tourism Fair 2024 represents a significant milestone in its journey to reclaim its place as a premier travel destination, promising exciting developments in the months and years ahead.

