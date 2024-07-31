2024 Asafotufiami Festival Commitee to regulate swimming during festival



The Ada Traditional Council has put stringent measures in place to regulate swimming activities during the Asafotufiami Festival to prevent any mishaps.

Asafoatsengua Kotoko Dabra V, the Ada Kabiawe Kponor (Chief), and the Chairman of the Entertainment Committee for the 2024 Asafotufiami Festival, said due to the numerous entertainment activities associated with the festival, some youth, after taking alcoholic beverages, proceeded to the beaches to entertain themselves but ended up getting drowned.

He said the navy, in collaboration with other security task forces, would be on standby to arrest and detain anybody who would go contrary to the regulations and give the festival a bad name.

‘The sea waves are uncontrollable; therefore, it is crucial for anybody who wants to swim to be extra careful,’ he said.

Asafoatsengua Dabra indicated that a lot of activities would be carried out to entertain visitors both day and night, mentioning some as Ms Asafotufiami, musical concerts, boxing night, drumming, footba

ll, and canoe racing.

He said it was essential that the youth learnt the culture of the land, adhered to the traditions of Ada and avoided attitudes that defied the significance of the festival.

Foreign cultures such as nudity and thievery should not be imported to the festival, as doing so would meet the wrath of both the security personnel and traditional authorities, he said.

Source: Ghana News Agency