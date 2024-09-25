2024 ‘Avenor Tutudoza’ launched with a call to embrace peace and unity

Chiefs and people of Avenor Traditional Area in the Volta Region have launched this year’s Avenor Tutudoza (Festival) with a call to embrace peace and unity.

It was on the theme ‘Fostering Peace and Unity for Sustainable Development in Avenor.’

The launch, held at Letsa Korba Hall of the Akatsi College of Education, marked the fifth launch of the festival which is scheduled to be celebrated later in November this year.

Togbi Dorglo Anumah VI, President of Avenor Traditional Council and the Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area in an inaugural address, commended the Festival’s Central Planning Committee and the entire chieftaincy body as well as all indigenes and non-indigenes of Avenor for experiencing successful events over the years.

‘I want to use this opportunity to express my gratitude to all my Chiefs and their subjects, elders, stakeholders, and all for supporting this historic festival over the past years.’

Togbe Dorglo further emphasised that this year’s celebration would be centered on pe

ace and unity as the best resort to bring progress and development to the area.

He appealed to all to prioritise unity ahead of the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary polls with a call to all political parties and individuals to engage in clean campaign activities devoid of insults.

Togbui Tali Gafatsi III, Chairperson of the Festival Central Planning Committee, in a message delivered on his behalf, mentioned that activities such as Reconciliation rituals, health walk, ‘Mama Avenor’ beauty pageant, football gala, music concert, and others would mark this year’s celebrations.

The short event was attended by the Chiefs and queen mothers from within and outside Avenor, political heads, heads of Department, business owners, friends from the academia, and others with rich cultural displays such as drumming and dancing.

‘Avenor Tutudoza’ is celebrated by the Chiefs and people of Avenor, serving as an invitation to all sons and daughters of Avenor, as well as non-indigenes, to visit, and witness the communi

ty’s vibrancy, and support all efforts in building a better Traditional Area.

The rebranded festival is celebrated under the auspices of the Avenor Traditional Council.

Source: Ghana News Agency