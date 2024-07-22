2024 BECE: Keta E.P. Basic School celebrates outgoing students



The Management of Keta Evangelical Presbyterian Basic School has held a short ceremony to bid farewell to the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination graduates while offering them pieces of advice.

The five graduates had the chance to interact with some old students, community leaders, and traditional leaders present at the event.

Madam Rebbecca Geraldo Akumey, the Headteacher of the School, told the Ghana News Agency that the programme was to officially bid them farewell and to induct them into the Old Students Association.

She said the exercise would motivate them to be responsible within the short period they would stay at home whilst awaiting their BECE results.

Mr Rey Gbormittah, Chairman of the School’s Management Committee (SMC), urged them to be obedient to their parents and guardians.

‘Respect your parents, go and help them with their various businesses so that they can still support you when you want to go further in life,’ he said.

Madam Dzigbordi Agbosu, an old student, urged the gradua

tes to avoid bad company but rather associate with people who would only influence them positively.

She also warned against activities leading to premarital sex.

Mr Seyram Kwawukumey, a Unit Committee Chairman for Keta Central, cautioned them against drug abuse, alcohol use, and other immoral acts.

The graduates, on their part, shared their joy of having successfully completed their examination and promised to stay away from social vices to ensure a brighter future.

They expressed gratitude to their teachers and other counselors for the great work done.

Source: Ghana News Agency