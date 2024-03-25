2024 Elections: I will be more accountable to Ghanaians – Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has assured Ghanaians of his unalloyed accountability to them after 2024 if elected as President of the Republic in the December Election. Speaking at the NPP's International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, over the weekend, Dr Bawumia stated that he had never been president before, and if given the opportunity, would be more accountable to Ghanaians because he would have another opportunity to present himself for re-election. He said that was unlike his main contender former President John Dramani Mahama, who would not return because he would be serving just one-term in office in the unlikely event he was elected as President of Ghana in the December polls. 'Apart from my proven track record as Vice President, hard work, credibility and vision for the future of Ghana, another reason I should be voted for is that I will be more accountable to the people of Ghana than John Mahama,' Dr Bawumia said. 'As President, I wil l be more accountable because I will have another opportunity to seek the mandate of the people after 2024. Mahama has just one term and he will not come back to Ghanaians to seek re-election, so he will not be accountable.' 'Ghana needs a leader with credibility and a proven track record to solve generational problems and corruption.' Dr Bawumia said he had proven to be a problem-solver and anti-corruption advocate through policies he had spearheaded as Vice President. 'Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people with innovative ideas,' he said. 'I am a problem solver and a generational thinker with innovative ideas. I have a solid track record as Vice-President to prove it.' The NPP Flagbearer made reference to several policy initiatives he had spearheaded, which were addressing generational problems in the country. These include the digital national identity system, which is addressing the age-long problem of lack of national identity and exclusion; and the the national property add ress system, which is addressing the problem of lack of property identity,' he said. 'The mobile money interoperability, resolving the issue of financial exclusion and promoting a cashless society, digitalisation of public services to promoting efficiency and reducing corruption, delivery of essential drugs to remote areas through drones, as well as the One-Ambulance, One-Constituency, and Agenda 111 hospitals.' The NPP Flagbearer said he had demonstrated a stronger commitment to the fight against corruption and referenced the digitalisation of many public services, which was contributing effectively to the corruption fight. 'What policies did former President Mahama initiate to fight corruption as President or Vice President? If you ask him, he cannot state one because he was not committed to fighting corruption,' he said. Source: Ghana News Agency