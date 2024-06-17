2025 IBB Captain’s Cup: 300 Golfers Battle for Honours



Abuja: The much awaited 2025 IBB Captain’s Cup tournament is set to tee-off on Monday at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja with no fewer than 300 golfers participating.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the event, tagged ‘Tiger Bows Out,’ is a six-day championship organized to celebrate the exit of the outgoing Captain of the Club, Ibrahim Babayo. The tournament will feature categories such as Caddies and Staff competition, Men and Female Divisions, Pros competition, Sponsors, Veterans and Super Veterans competition, and an 18-hole event on the last day.





The celebrant, Babayo, expressed his satisfaction and sense of fulfillment with his achievements during his one-year tenure at the club. He noted that his success was due to the collective efforts and teamwork of the executive members, setting standards for future club leadership.





“When we took over the club in April 2024, we set our sight on the dreams like what golfers will say, ‘our eyes on the green’. Indeed our greens are good to see now, unlike in the past when they were brown,” Babayo remarked. He highlighted various improvements made, including the renovation of the access gate, updating the reception area, replacing air conditioners in the clubhouse, conducting forensic audits, and enhancing corporate governance.





Babayo also mentioned the introduction of a world-standard booking app, an updated website, and the beautification of the club. He noted changes to street lighting and ongoing efforts to install solar lighting for all holes. He commended the Organising Committee, led by Amb. Ben Okoyen, for their efforts in organizing the championship in his honor.





The tournament will have the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, along with other dignitaries, performing the ceremonial tee-off. The championship will conclude on Saturday, with highlights including the presentation of trophies and prizes to the deserving winners.

