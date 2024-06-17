23 States Arrive in Ogun for National Sports Festival ‘Gateway Games’ 2024



Abeokuta: No fewer than 23 states have arrived in Ogun State for the National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged ‘Gateway Games’ 2024. The biennial festival is set to officially commence on Sunday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, disclosed in an interview on Saturday in Abeokuta that the state is poised to host what could be the best festival in the history of the country. Olopade highlighted the seamless arrangements made for the feeding and welfare of the participants, noting that he recently received commendations from leaders of four states.





NAN observed that final preparations were underway at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, which will host the opening ceremony. Various cultural troops were seen rehearsing for the event, adding vibrant local flair to the upcoming festival.





Sports fans and analysts conveyed optimism to NAN about the festival’s potential to surpass the achievements of the previous edition held in Delta State. Abeokuta-based sports journalist, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, expressed his belief that the festival would be an improvement over past editions, with potential for discovering new talents.





“The event will unveil more talents that will go on to represent Nigeria at national and international events, creating economic opportunities for the people of the state,” said Alabi. He also noted the infrastructural legacy, highlighting the enhanced MKO Abiola Stadium’s capability to host major international events.





Mr. Micheal Adesanya, a sports enthusiast, shared confidence in the quality of athletes participating and the festival’s role in talent discovery. He emphasized the festival’s objective of promoting unity among Nigerians and urged organizers to avoid politicizing the games, advocating for the discovery of new talents to replace ageing athletes.

