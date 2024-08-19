24-hour economy will drive local industry – John Mahama



Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described the 24-hour economy as a robust economic strategy to drive the local industry, boost domestic production, and reduce the nation’s reliance on imports.

He said the implementation of the policy by his next government would lay a solid foundation for a thriving Ghanaian industry to address the nation’s insufficient supply of goods and services.

The Former President said this in a speech read on his behalf during the Eighth State of Impact Awards held in Sunyani, and organised by the Accra-based Kingdom Legacy Foundation, an event organiser, and media production organisation.

It was on the theme: ‘Celebrating living legends, fostering unity for national development,’ and to recognise and honour the contributions of politicians and other deserving individuals towards the holistic development of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

In all, 32 personalities including, Muslim Clerics who had distinguished themselves

in their various careers received the awards.

Mr Mahama indicated that the 24-hour economy focused on creating sustainable and ‘well-paying jobs’ for the youth to drive accelerated growth and development.

He explained that the policy had stimulus packages for local industries that would position them to produce import substitutes, saying the implementation of the policy would not only address unemployment and economic dependence, but also spur sustainable economic growth and development.

Mr Mahama said all the necessary actions and strategies including reliable electricity supply and efficient security measures would be put in place for the successful implementation of the policy.

The former President pledged his commitment to facilitate national unity and social cohesion that would pave the way for everybody, irrespective of their political and ethnic backgrounds, to contribute actively in building a better Ghana for all.

Mr Isaac Aidoo, the Founder of the Kingdom Legacy Foundation and President of the

Awards scheme, said recognizing and appreciating the sacrifices of individuals inspired them to do more for the development of the nation.

Mr Joseph Ade Coker, a member of the NDC received a citation of honour for the former President Mahama.

Source: Ghana News Agency