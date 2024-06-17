611 Health Facilities Offering TB Control Services in Plateau – Commissioner



Jos: Plateau Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Ba’amlong, announced that the state includes 611 out of the 1,470 health facilities that provide integrated Tuberculosis (TB) control services. Ba’amlong made this statement during a news conference commemorating the 2025 World Tuberculosis Day, themed ‘Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest Deliver,’ held in Jos on Monday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the commissioner detailed that of the 611 facilities, 231 are private health facilities, while 380 are public health facilities. He recalled that in 2024, only 5,820 out of the estimated 11,245 TB cases in the state were diagnosed, leaving 5,425 cases undiagnosed. Ba’amlong highlighted the contagious nature of TB, stating that a patient who goes undiagnosed and untreated could potentially infect 10 to 15 people annually.





Ba’amlong emphasized that the diagnosis and treatment of TB are entirely free, urging individuals experiencing symptoms such as a persistent cough for over two weeks, night sweats, or weight loss to seek testing. He called for financial support from individuals and organizations to contribute towards eradicating TB by 2030.





The commissioner also urged media, religious bodies, and community leaders to increase awareness about TB and encourage referrals of presumptive cases for diagnosis and treatment, which are free of charge. He expressed gratitude to Governor Caleb Mutfwang for prioritizing efforts to end TB in the state and thanked the various health implementing partners for their contributions toward making Plateau State TB-free.

