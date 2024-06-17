62 Inmates Graduate from Formal Education Programme in Kano



Kano: The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced the graduation of 62 inmates from its Continuing Education Programme in Kano State. The inmates completed their studies by sitting for the National Examination Council (NECO) and the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) Examination.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Controller of Corrections in Kano State, Mr. Ado Inuwa, highlighted during the graduation ceremony that the programme aligns with the NCoS Act 2019 and modern correctional practices. It provides inmates with the chance to advance their education and acquire vocational skills while in custody. Inuwa emphasized that the initiative aims to rebrand and rehabilitate inmates, preparing them to become responsible citizens after their release.





Mr. Inuwa acknowledged the support of the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, in enhancing the welfare of inmates and engaging them in educational and vocational programmes. He also expressed gratitude to Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf for his contributions that facilitate the educational pursuits of inmates and improve healthcare services in custodial facilities.





The Controller noted that the support received has enabled numerous inmates to graduate with credit passes in subjects such as English Language and Mathematics. He encouraged the graduates to serve as good ambassadors and highlighted that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aims to improve their welfare.





In addition, Governor Kabir-Yusuf, represented by Umar Ibrahim-Faruk, the Secretary to the State Government, reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the Service in promoting custodial education for the benefit of inmates. He expressed satisfaction with the successful reformation of inmates through formal education.

