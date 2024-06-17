80th Anniversary: Wema Bank Eyes Return to Top Tier



Lagos: The Managing Director of Wema Bank, Mr Moruf Oseni, has announced the bank’s primary goal of returning to Nigeria’s top tier of banking. He made this statement during the Gala Night in Lagos, which celebrated the bank’s 80th anniversary under the theme ’80 Years of Impact: The Future of Possibilities’.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Oseni emphasized the bank’s vision for Nigeria’s financial future, stating that their immediate aim is to reclaim their place at the industry’s forefront. He mentioned the bank’s commitment to innovation and technology, aiming to provide financial services that empower Nigerians and Africans globally. Oseni expressed confidence in the bank’s future, highlighting its focus on creativity, innovation, and customer service. He also emphasized the bank’s dedication to nurturing future talent and recognizing the contributions of women in the banking sector.

Oseni encouraged unity within the bank, referring to their internal identity as ‘knights skilled, ready to face chal

lenges, and fulfill our God-given potential.’ Earlier in the event, Wema Bank Chairman, Dr Oluwayemisi Olorunshola, reflected on the bank’s historical journey. She celebrated the bank’s traditions of grace, foresight, resilience, hard work, and inclusivity, which have been upheld since its founding in 1945 as Agbomagbe Bank, Nigeria’s first indigenous bank during colonial rule.

Olorunshola praised the bank’s resilience through significant historical events, including war, economic shifts, and global crises. She highlighted the bank’s willingness to embrace information, explore new territories, and innovate without fear. The event was attended by dignitaries such as Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by his Special Adviser on Job Creation and MSME, Mr Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, and philanthropist Chief Kessington Adebutu. They commended Wema Bank’s enduring contributions to Nigeria’s economic progress.

Vice President Shettima noted Wema Bank’s enduring presence and its significant role in shaping th

e nation’s financial landscape, while Chief Adebutu lauded the bank’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a major industry player.