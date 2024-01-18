A-ensonga complements government’s efforts in Bongo District

A-ensonga Hearts, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has presented 85 dual desks to the Amoyaama Primary School at Balungu in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region. The gesture, which was part of the NGO's 'Furniture Project,' aimed to supply furniture to deprived schools in rural communities to complement government's efforts in education. Ms Kenndicta A-ensonga Ajene, Founder and Executive Director of the NGO, at a ceremony to present the furniture, said Amoyaama Primary School was not the first beneficiary of her outfit and mentioned Ayopia Primary School which also benefited a borehole and educational materials. 'We also supplied furniture to the Gorigo Primary in the Talensi District, constructed boreholes for the Kunkua and Gowrie D/A Primary and Junior High Schools both in the Bongo District,' she said. She said management of A-ensonga Hearts was concerned about the furniture deficit in basic schools, especially in rural areas, which she noted negatively affected teaching and learning ou tcomes. 'I just could not comprehend how none of the pupils from Kindergarten to Primary six, had no furniture to sit on. So, I quickly mobilized resources from my friends and members of the public to support the school,' the Founder said. Ms Ajene said through their contributions, the NGO was able to procure furniture not only for the Amoyaama Primary, but also the Father Lebel Memorial Roman Catholic Primary School at Lungu all at an estimated cost of GHS25,000.00. She said the 'Furniture Project' appealed to members of the public and her friends to contribute towards the project to ensure that other schools in rural communities without furniture, also benefited from the project. She said education was critical in the lives of the pupils, and advised them to take their studies seriously, respect their parents and teachers, so that they could turn the fortunes of the community around in the future. Madam Rebecca Ayamga, Headmistress of the school, said the school was faced with several challenges includ ing lack of potable water, inadequate teachers, among others. 'The situation of the school was shameful. Fortunately, through appeals for support, I contacted A-ensonga Hearts and by the grace of God, the Founder extended support to us,' she said. Madam Ayamga thanked Ms Ajene and her team for the gesture and appealed to her to consider some other challenges of the school to promote effective academic activities. Mr Michael Atoripoi, the School Improvement Support Officer for the area, urged management and pupils to properly maintain the furniture for future generations to benefit. A pupil, Ms Theresa Atansiba, expressed gratitude to A-ensonga Hearts on behalf of her colleagues for the furniture, and said as a result of sitting and laying on the floor, their school uniforms were often dirty and torn, and they also had very terrible handwritings. 'I would like to also appeal to her on behalf of my colleagues for a borehole to solve our water situation,' the pupil said. Source: Ghana News Agency