A Legend Returns to Lead Leone Stars



Freetown: The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) officially unveiled Mohamed Kallon as the new head coach of the national senior men’s football team, Leone Stars. The announcement, made in collaboration with the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ministry of Sports, marks the beginning of a new chapter for Sierra Leonean football.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, Kallon, synonymous with Sierra Leonean football excellence, steps into this role with an ambitious vision. His appointment follows years of speculation and public demand for the former international star to take charge of the national team. Under the “Concept 2027” project, Kallon embarks on a mission to elevate the Leone Stars to new competitive heights.





Born on October 6, 1979, in Kenema, Sierra Leone, Mohamed Kallon’s football journey is nothing short of inspirational. He made his professional debut at just 15 years old, playing for Old Edwardians, before catching the attention of Lebanese club Tadamon Sour. His talent quickly propelled him to Europe, where he played for elite clubs, including Inter Milan, AS Monaco, Bologna, Reggina, and Genoa.





Kallon remains Sierra Leone’s most successful football export, with a career spanning over two decades. His time at Inter Milan (1997-2004) was particularly noteworthy, where he played alongside some of the biggest names in world football and won the 2002-03 Coppa Italia. He also captained the Leone Stars, representing Sierra Leone in multiple Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and FIFA World Cup campaigns.





Beyond his playing career, Kallon has been instrumental in developing local talent. He founded FC Kallon, one of Sierra Leone’s most competitive football clubs, nurturing young players and providing them a platform to excel. His deep-rooted connection to Sierra Leonean football makes him an ideal candidate to lead the national team.





Kallon’s appointment as Leone Stars’ head coach comes with a three-year contract (2025-2027) under the “Concept 2027” initiative-a strategy designed to build a competitive team capable of qualifying for major international tournaments.





His contract includes key provisions that allow him to select his backroom staff, ensuring he builds a coaching team aligned with his football philosophy, and continue coaching FC Kallon while serving as national team head coach, ensuring a seamless transition.





The overwhelming public support for Kallon’s appointment was crucial to the SLFA’s decision. SLFA President Thomas Daddy Brima emphasised this during the unveiling ceremony: ‘He is the people’s choice, and we had to listen. Kallon has the experience, professionalism, and passion for the game. We believe he is the right man for the job.’





NSA Executive Director Dr. Emanuel Safa Abdulai echoed these sentiments, noting that Kallon’s transition from player to coach is a natural evolution of his leadership in Sierra Leonean football: ‘This is a landmark moment for our football. Kallon made history on the pitch, and now he can inspire a new generation from the sidelines.’





Despite the excitement surrounding his appointment, Kallon faces several challenges. Leone Stars have struggled in recent years, with inconsistent performances in major competitions. His first primary task will be guiding the team through the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, with upcoming matches against Guinea-Bissau on March 20, 2025, and Egypt on March 25, 2025.





The road ahead is tough, but if anyone can inspire a resurgence, it is Kallon. His deep understanding of both international and domestic football uniquely positions him to bridge the gap between local talent and global competitiveness.





Kallon’s appointment is more than just a coaching change-it symbolises a new era of belief, ambition, and national pride. His story, from a young boy playing in the streets of Freetown to becoming the head coach of the national team, inspires aspiring footballers across the country.





As he prepares for his first official training session with Leone Stars, scheduled for February 27 at the SLFA Academy, fans eagerly anticipate the future. With his experience, passion, and strategic vision, Kallon is well-positioned to lead Leone Stars into a brighter future.





The next few years will determine whether Mohamed Kallon’s legacy as a player can be matched by his success as a coach. But one thing is sure-Sierra Leonean football is entering an exciting new chapter under his leadership.

