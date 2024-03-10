Abeiku Jackson wins silver for Ghana in swimming

Ghana's Abeiku Jackson Gyekye picked up silver in the men's 50-metre butterfly at the ongoing 13th African Games. The two-time Olympian recorded a personal best of 24.23s to clinch silver in a fascinating contest that was won by Egypt's Ali Khalafalla, who clocked an impressive 23.93s. The bronze medal was won by South Africa's Jarden Eaton (24.42s), while Ghana's Harry Stacey couldn't get on the medal podium after placing fifth. Abeiku Jackson delivers Ghana's fourth medal at the African Games after Winnifred Ntumi won three medals for Ghana in the weightlifting event earlier today. The 24-year-old Ghanaian, after these impressive results, stands a chance of qualifying for the Paris Olympics. Source: Ghana News Agency