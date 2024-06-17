Abiodun Inaugurates Abeokuta Polo Club, Boosts Sporting and Economic Prospects



Abeokuta: Abiodun, while speaking at the Polo Estate in Kobape, Abeokuta, said that the introduction of the polo game was timely and welcomed. He noted that the sport could not have come at a better time, as the state was set to host the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Gateway Games’.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Abiodun, who was represented by his Deputy Noimot Salako-Oyedele, commended the president of the club, Dr. Sheriff Abdulrahman Adams, for his bold initiative. He added that polo would position Abeokuta alongside Lagos and Ibadan as a key hub for the sport.





Abiodun highlighted that the Polo Club was more than a sporting venue; it is a project with significant socio-economic potential, capable of attracting polo enthusiasts from around the world. This would, in turn, boost tourism, hospitality, and investment in Ogun.





The governor emphasized that the initiative aligns with his administration’s agenda to make Ogun a preferred destination to live, work, and play. He called on other investors to support the club’s vision and explore complementary opportunities in hospitality, infrastructure, and leisure to enhance the sporting experience in the state.





Abiodun reassured that the government remains committed to providing an enabling environment for such ventures to flourish. He invited attendees to the upcoming Gateway Games, promising them an exhilarating experience.





Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion, Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, described the game as interesting and classic. He encouraged interested citizens to join the Polo Club and support its development initiatives.





In his remarks, the Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, commended the initiator of the club, stating it would promote sports and provide job opportunities for the youths in the state. He pledged the support of the Egba Council of Obas for the project’s success.





Earlier, Abdulrahman mentioned that the occasion marked the start of an exciting journey to establish a world-class polo club that will enhance the sport in Ogun and Abeokuta, and contribute to the country’s overall development. He noted that the club aims to attract tourists and visitors, thereby boosting local businesses and economic growth.





Abdulrahman added that the club would create employment opportunities for locals and promote Abeokuta’s culture and heritage.

