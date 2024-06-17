Abiola’s Daughter Praises Tinubu for Honoring Late Mother with Posthumous Award

Abuja: Hafsat Abiola, daughter of Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the late winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, has praised President Bola Tinubu for bestowing posthumous awards on her parents.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Hafsat expressed her gratitude to President Tinubu for recognizing her mother’s efforts in the fight to restore democracy in Nigeria.

Kudirat Abiola was posthumously honored with the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) title for her significant contributions to the campaign to validate the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election. Hafsat conveyed her sincere appreciation to President Tinubu for the conferment, acknowledging her mother’s dedication to defending her husband’s mandate and collaborating with others nationwide to restore democratic governance.

Hafsat, representing the Adeyemi and Abiola families, expressed her gratitude for the recognition of her mother’s struggle and the honor bestowed upon her. She also extended her appreciation to President Tinubu for honoring the many heroes and heroines of the June 12 struggle with national awards, hoping that these honors would reinforce a collective commitment to national service.