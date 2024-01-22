Ablakwa urges Finance Minister to ensure full release of flood funds

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu in the Volta Region, has urged Finance Minister to ensure that 2024 budget allocation to alleviate the plight of the flood victims were released in full. The Parliament unanimously approved GhS 220m in the 2024 budget, which the Government has allocated to address the difficulties encountered by those impacted by the flood disaster caused by the Akosombo and Kpong Dams spillage. Mr Ablakwa said this at Battor during a visit by the U.S Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Virginia Evelyn Palmer to some affected communities in the North Tongu constituency. He asked the finance minister to ensure full release of the allocation approved by Parliament, noting that sometimes there was a discrepancy between what was released and what was allocated in the budget. Mr Ablakwa disclosed that the chiefs in the area had donated large acres of land at higher grounds, hence, a full release of the fund was necessary to facilitate the recovery of construction wo rk to address the plight of the people. He further said they were on track to complete the second resettlement project, which was presently being carried out at Mepe and was 85 per cent to house another 300 affected persons. Mr Ablakwa said the catastrophe had shown 'our true humanity' and unified the country as there had been no NPP or NDC in its management and the nation had responded to the problem with unity and solidarity. The MP described the disaster as 'hydra-headed,' stating that the majority of rice farmers were severely hit, with their irrigation equipment flooded and destroyed in the flood. Mr Ablakwa also disclosed that the area was a food basket, with 90 per cent of the population employed in agriculture, and appealed for prompt agricultural interventions to help the people because agriculture was their primary source of income. He feared that the area would have issues with food security if pragmatic steps were not taken to help the victims with farm inputs to crop in the upcoming farming season. The MP praised the victims for their composure, which he said exemplified genuine perseverance, as well as the governments of the U.S and Ghana, and everyone who helped in various ways to mitigate the situation. Ms Virginia Palmer, the U.S Ambassador, revealed that the US Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is partnering with UNICEF and the Ministry of Education to provide $500,000 worth of school supplies to children in the flood communities. Mr Fiachra McAsey, UNICEF Deputy Country Representative, said there was nothing humble other than to collaborate to respond to the critical needs of children, especially the most vulnerable. He said the impact of the spillage on education in the affected districts was significant as children's access to quality education had been hindered, thus the situation demanded continuous attention and effective intervention. Source: Ghana News Agency