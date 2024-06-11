About 300 eye patients undergo free surgery at Sunyani SDA Hospital



About 300 patients suffering from eye-related disease are undergoing free surgery at the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital in the Sunyani Municipality.

The Hospital, in collaboration with the National Cataract Outreach (NCO) Programme with support from the Himalayan Cataract Project (HCP), is conducting the five-day surgery from Monday June 10 to Friday June 14, 2024.

Beneficiaries are mostly drawn from the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Bono East Regions.

Dr. Louis Oteng-Gyimah, an eye surgeon and the head of the Head of the Eye Unit of the Hospital, who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said a team of 45 specialists were conducting the surgeries.

They comprise ophthalmologists, opticians, optometrist, ophthalmic and General Nurses, he added, saying they were from the Akwatia St. Dominic Hospital, Techiman Holy Family Hospital, Drobo St. Mary’s Hospital.

‘We are determined to ensure that patients with eye related diseases, especially cataracts, have their sight fully re

stored,’ Dr Oteng-Gyimah indicated.

He added the patients would be screened and those with serious eye problems would undergo the surgery free of charge, saying so far about 70 patients had undergone the surgery.

Source: Ghana News Agency