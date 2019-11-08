Absen LED Displays Employed at Africa CyberSecurity Conference

ABIDJAN, Cote d’Ivoire, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Facing considerable challenges of transformation in the digital economy, thousands of relevant players gathered at Africa CyberSecurity Conference (ACSC) to address critical cybersecurity issues from October 3rd to 4th. A total number of 100 sqm Absen PL2.9 Lite LED displays were installed to deliver the speakers’ ideas to the audience. An 80 sqm LED display was positioned in the 1,650-seated auditorium as the main screen, while others were utilized in meeting rooms.

With considerable activities conducted during the conference, the main screen must be reliable with extraordinary visual performance. Absen PL2.9 Lite boasts a 110% NTSC color gamut and more than 7,000:1 high contrast to achieve excellent consistency of brightness and color. In addition, PL Lite series is able to keep high gray scale even in low brightness to provide much more vivid images. Packed with these technologies, PL Lite series allow the audience to easily catch sight of every detail of the content on the screen even in the far corner.

The design of PL Lite series also perfectly matches the demand for rental solutions like this gathering. Thanks to the industry-leading vertical auto-lock system, it’s possible for one man to install PL Lite series quickly and easily with ultimate safety and pixel protection. In order to achieve simple operation and cost-effective shipping, the PL Lite series features super lightweight panels, which are even stronger and more accurate with new cabinet frame. The robust new cabinet frame adopts the IP65/54 water-proof, which makes PL Lite a perfect all-weather rental solution for a wide range of applications.

Absen not only earns its reputation for product quality, but also for its adequate and efficient service. Since it was a challenge for the rental company, OK Events Resources, to handle such a large screen for the first time, Absen’s engineers offered 24/7 remote service for solving any problem together with them to ensure a successful event. “I really appreciate the engineers’ efforts into making this event a success,” the founder of OK Events Resources says. “We needed to run tests many times to make sure that the loading capacity and the 4K processor were ready for the large display. The engineers are very professional and proficient as they know how to tweak the settings of the system to reach the best performance.”

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1025798/Absen_Africa_ Cybersecurity.jpg