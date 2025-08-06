Abuja’s Operation Sweep: 675 Vehicles Impounded, 273 Beggars Apprehended – CP



Abuja: No fewer than 675 vehicles have been impounded while 273 beggars were apprehended across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under Operation Sweep Abuja, which began on July 7. The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Ajao Adewale, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the FCT Security Committee meeting, chaired by the FCT Minister, Mr. Nyesom Wike, in Abuja on Tuesday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Adewale explained that the 273 beggars and destitute were currently being profiled, adding that some of them would be repatriated back to their respective states. In the course of this operation, offences related to drug peddling, crime, and illegal begging were addressed. Those involved in illegal begging on the roads have been handled by the FCT Social Development Secretariat, while offences related to drug peddling have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.





The commissioner of police added that the 675 vehicles were impounded due to improper documentation, tinted glasses, covered number plates, among other offences. Additionally, several vehicles were impounded for operating illegal taxi services associated with ‘one chance’-posing as taxi operators to lure commuters and seize their belongings.





Efforts are being made to increase the visibility of security personnel at bus stops and other locations where offenders target commuters. Residents are encouraged to board vehicles at designated bus stops, preferably in groups, and to remain security conscious when boarding vehicles. The security committee rated the operation as ‘very successful’ and advised its continuation.





The FCT minister directed security agencies to address the issue of shanties emerging across the capital city. He also instructed the removal of prostitutes, beggars, and other miscreants posing environmental threats. Illegal mining sites and Internally Displaced Persons camps are to be shut down due to security concerns.





Traffic-related offences contributing to crime in the city, such as driving with covered number plates and driving against traffic, will be dealt with decisively. A total clampdown on these offenders will be implemented following directives. Meanwhile, the recent clash between farmers and herders in the Gwagwalada Area Council has been resolved.

