ABUL GHEIT FROM BAYT AL WASAT: THE FUTURE HOLDS GOOD FOR LEBANON

Prime Minister Saad Hariri received, at Bayt-al-Wasat on Thursday, Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abul Gheit, and an accompanying delegation.

"I had the honor to meet with Prime Minister Hariri, and the meeting was very positive," Abul Gheit told reporters following the meeting.

"We agreed to meet at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo when he visits Egypt; I am confident that the future will hold a lot of good for Lebanon," he said.

Asked whether he conveyed to Hariri a specific message, the AL Chief said, "I prefer not to dwell on details; there are ideas and measures that will take place, and which I prefer not to talk about."

Source: National News Agency