ACAMS Africa Conference Spotlights Rising Threats and Recommended Best Practices for AFC Professionals

MIAMI, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its efforts to support anti-money laundering (AML) professionals and strengthen financial inclusion around the world, ACAMS will host a virtual training and networking event for its 5th Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Africa. On November 7th, high-level anti-financial crime (AFC) experts from the Egmont Group, Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), U.S. Treasury Department, Compliance Institute Nigeria, and many of the region’s largest banks, FinTech firms, crypto-asset platforms and other institutions will outline the latest AML and sanctions guidance for compliance professionals working in the region.

The conference will also feature keynote remarks from sanctions compliance officers at the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and a special presentation and Q&A with Edwin W. Harris Jr., GIABA’s newly appointed Director General.

In addition to taking part in informal networking and professional-development sessions, attendees will learn strategies to strengthen collaboration among AFC stakeholders in the public and private sectors, manage risks associated with designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs), enhance cyber-hygiene and security for remote workers, and improve financial inclusion through technological solutions designed to mitigate Know Your Customer challenges, among other recommended compliance steps.

“With the Financial Action Task Force calling for more effective compliance and the Russian invasion of Ukraine driving a rise in AML and sanctions risks around the world, it’s more important than ever that financial institutions in Africa stay apprised of emerging threats and the latest best practices to shield themselves from criminal abuse,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “That’s why the ACAMS Africa Conference is designed to give attendees a platform to pose their most pressing compliance questions to the region’s most knowledgeable experts.”

“Whether you’re looking to more effectively monitor for signs of sanctions evasion, build an alliance between a brick-and-mortar bank and a FinTech company, or incorporate ESG controls into your AML frameworks, this event promises to deliver practical advice that can help shield your institution from monetary penalties and reputational harm,” he said.

Participants in the ACAMS Africa Conference will be able to livestream the event or view it on-demand for a 90-day period. Find out more about the conference here.

ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism- financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while the CGSS certification is its premier specialist qualification for sanctions professionals. ACAMS’ 60 Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

