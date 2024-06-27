Access to justice, bedrock of trust in legal institution – Solicitor General

Jeddy-Agba said this while delivering a keynote address during the citizens engagement event tagged ‘Access to …

_: Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, the Solicitor-General of the Federation says access to justice is the bedrock for trust in legal institutions.

Jeddy-Agba said this while delivering a keynote address during the citizens engagement event tagged ‘Access to Justice’ on Wednesday in Abuja.

She was represented by Mrs Victoria Ojogbane, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics of the ministry.

She said the second quarter stakeholders’ engagement provides a unique and powerful platform to ensure that justice system is accessible.

‘Access to justice is the bedrock upon which trust in the legal institutions is built.

‘It is a fundamental right that must be upheld and protected as a cornerstone of a just, fair and equitable society.

‘It is also a critical pillar of democracy that ensures that all individuals, regardless of their socio-economic status have the opportunity to seek redress and the protection of their rights.”

She noted that the quarterly citizens and stakeholders engagement session was one of

the 12 ministerial deliverables of President Bola Tinubu that aligned with the mandate of the ministry.

‘This deliverable is to communicate government’s activities to citizens and also serve as a feedback mechanism to government,” she added.

Mrs Ndidi Ezinwa-Ukoha from the Legal Aid Council identified paucity of fund as a challenge citizens face in accessing justice, stressing that there is the need to address it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a breakout group discussion by participants which culminated into a robust interface and provision of solutions.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria