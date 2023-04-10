Accident causes fire at Port of Luanda’s Passenger Terminal

The Passenger Terminal of the Port of Luanda was consumed by the fire on Saturday night, as a result of a road accident, the company’s management has said.

The fire consumed an area of 430 square metres, affecting ticketing services, a café/bar, a pantry and sanitary facilities.

Despite the violence of the accident and the total destruction of the vehicle, the four occupants left with only a few injuries.

According to a press note released by the management of the Port of Luanda, the accident occurred at around 9:30 pm.

The flames started in the crashed vehicle and reached part of the passenger concentration zone of the said maritime terminal.

At the moment, the situation is under control and the shift work teams as well as the goods needed to secure the operation of the terminal, are out of danger, after the quick intervention of firefighters department.

The Provincial Governor of Luanda Manuel Homem visited the site to learn of the situation.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)