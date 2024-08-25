Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon now fixed for September 21



The 3rd Edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, will now be held on Saturday, September 21, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event originally fixed for Saturday, August 3, 2024, had to be rescheduled due to the technical challenges.

A statement from the organisers, Medivents Consult – race lovers and participants can dial *380*21# or visit the website www.accraintercitymarathon.com to register.

It said the organisers would on September 10, hold a press conference to announce details of the competition.

This the statement said would include, preparations, safety and security measures, prizes among others.

It urged all participants to keep training and preparing for the race.

The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is an annual race which forms part of activities marking the annual Homowo Festival.

Source: Ghana News Agency