Addressing violent extremism: Women, youth equipped with livelihood startup tools

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Movement of Rural Entrepreneurial Women (MORE-Women), have handed over livelihood startup tools to women and youth in Manyoro in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region.

This is part of a concerted effort to strengthen the socio-economic resilience of the residents of the border community as part of strategies to prevent violent extremism.

With funding from the governments of Denmark, Australia, Norway, and Germany, the initiative aims to address the immediate drivers of radicalisation that could lead to violent extremism of at-risk communities.

Following a comprehensive assessment by the UNDP, which identified youth unemployment as the primary driver of vulnerability to violent extremism in Northern Ghana, a workshop was held to co-design and identify sustainable livelihood value chains.

This collaborative approach brought together community members, government agencies, and civil society organisations to inform

interventions and support various communities in preventing violent extremism.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony in Manyoro, Dr Edward Ampratwum, the Head of Inclusive Growth and Governance, UNDP Ghana, emphasised the significant role of empowering women and youth to prevent violent extremism.

One of the strategies was by providing livelihood opportunities and supporting entrepreneurship to reduce the vulnerability of individuals to radicalisation and promote sustainable peace and development in Ghana.

‘By equipping women and youth with the tools to build resilient livelihoods, we are not only preventing the spread of violent extremism, but also delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals and creating a more peaceful and prosperous future for all,’ Dr Ampratwum said.

‘UNDP will continue to work with partners to develop targeted solutions that address the root causes of radicalisation and build inclusive communities, leaving no one behind,’ Dr Ampratwum said.

Pe Dr Atudiwe Atupare Manchi III, th

e Overlord of Manyoro Traditional Area, who was represented, endorsed the initiative and committed to being a responsible steward, harnessing its potential for the greater good of the community.

‘We, the people of Manyoro, gratefully embrace the opportunity presented to our community. We commit to protecting the intervention provided and ensuring that this initiative brings significant progress and positive change to our community to sustain peace,’ he said.

Ms Shiela Ayitah, the Executive Director of MORE-Women, underscored its transformative potential to preventing violent extremism and bringing positive change among the youth and women in the Manyoro community.

‘We see the collaboration with UNDP Ghana as a crucial step in preventing violent extremism and we are happy to support youth and women in Manyoro community to become agents of positive change,’ she said.

Ms Esther Abalem, a hairdresser in Manyoro, described the opportunity as one that would transform her life and that of her family and communi

ty.

The livelihood support items included small ruminants (sheep and goats), guinea chicks, hairdressing toolkits, metal fabrication toolkits, weaving toolkits and machines.

The provision of the livelihood start-up tools is part of a broader Atlantic project to prevent and address the immediate localised drivers of radicalisation, leading to violent extremism in target communities in Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire,

The project is empowering 258 beneficiaries, with 108 individuals receiving livelihood support and startup tools in Phase One, and 150 more receiving seedlings during the dry season in Phase Two.

It is having a rippling effect, indirectly benefiting approximately 500 people in the surrounding communities, amplifying its positive impact and contributing to a more sustainable future.

