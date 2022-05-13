AFDB LAUNCHES STAKEHOLDER CONSULTATIONS TO ADDRESS ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL ISSUES

Published by

Nigerian Tribune

The African Development Bank has kicked off virtual consultations on its Integrated Safeguards System to adequately address emerging environmental and social issues. The session for Anglophone West African countries registered participants from Nigeria, Ghana and Sierra Leone. The Director-General of the Nigeria Country Department, Lamin Barrow, while opening the event, underscored the importance of these stakeholder consultations. He noted that: “These consultations are being held in view of the great importance of soliciting their perspectives, insights and learning lessons from their experi…

Read More