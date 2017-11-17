Africa: South Africa Hosts Sectoral Joint Meeting of SADC Ministers, 20 to 24 Nov

South Africa to host SADC Ministers responsible for Environment and Natural Resources, Fisheries and Aquaculture, and Tourism

South Africa will host the sectoral joint meeting of SADC Ministers responsible for Environment and Natural Resources, Fisheries and Aquaculture as well as Tourism taking place from 20 to 24 November 2017 in Pretoria. The meeting will comprise a 3 day Senior Officials meeting, followed by the Ministerial meeting on 23 - 24 November 2017.

South Africa is currently chairing SADC and convenes this meeting following successful hosting of the SADC Summit in August 2017.

This meeting will be hosted by the South African Ministers of Environmental Affairs, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries as well as Tourism. More than 30 Ministers responsible for these sectors in the various SADC Member States are expected to attend.

The meeting will focus on environment management, implementation of the SADC Law Enforcement and Anti-poaching Strategy, Transfrontier Conservation Areas and will review current status of the wildlife, forestry, fisheries, aquaculture and tourism sectors in terms of implementation of regional projects, programmes and strategies.

Members of the media are invited for accreditation to cover the above meeting. Kindy complete your details on the attached form and send it back to mmemme@gcis.gov.za by 17 November 2017 at 18h00.

Source: Department of Environmental Affairs