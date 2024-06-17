African enterprises gearing up for partnerships with Hainan Free Trade Port

HAIKOU, China, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently, a delegation from the Hainan Provincial Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) visited South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt to promote cooperation between Hainan and Africa in various fields. The heads of many African governments and enterprises demonstrated their high expectations in free trade and wish to join hands with the province.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

At the Hainan Free Trade Port Promotion and Exchange Meetings held in Johannesburg, South Africa and Cairo, Egypt, the port’s unique resources and great potential impressed political and business representatives. Ning Hongwen, president of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the CCPIT, introduced the port and its policies, negotiated the establishment of a bilateral industrial and commercial cooperation mechanism, and encouraged locals to embrace business opportunities in Hainan.

“The achievements of the Hainan Free Trade Port are remarkable, and we look forward to visiting Hainan to further unlock its potential,” Mr. Jacob Mamabolo, MEC of Gauteng province in South Africa, said during the talks.

Mr. Mohamed Bensdik (PHD), Minister Plenipotentiary of the League of Arab States (LAS) for Asian Affairs and Secretariat of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF), said that the Arab-China Business Conference, one of the most successful cooperation mechanisms of CASCF, celebrates the 20th anniversary this year. The LAS Secretariat will mobilize the business community of various countries to participate in the 11th Arab-China Business Conference & the 9th Investment Symposium in Hainan.

During this visit, the delegation also visited the investment promotion agencies, financial institutions, industrial parks, and business associations, reached consensus on supporting African stakeholders to utilize the Hainan Free Trade Port policy to open up the Chinese market, and signed six intended deals, covering finance, logistics, medicine, etc.

According to an official at the Hainan Provincial Committee of the CCPIT, Hainan is willing to leverage its policy and resource advantages as China’s largest free trade port to help African enterprises thrive.

Source: Hainan Provincial Committee of the CCPIT

Contact person: Ms. Chen, Tel: 86-10-63074558

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9391856