African Refiners and Distributors Association gives Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid second term in S.A



Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Chief Executive of National Petroleum Authority has been re-elected as President of African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) for a second term in office.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency from Cape Town, South Africa, Dr Mustapha said his re-election was unanimously confirmed by the Annual General Meeting(AGM) of the Association, following the re-nomination by the Executive Secretary and unanimous approval by the Executive Committee in Cape Town, South Africa.

He said he had in the last one year led the continental body to achieve its strategic objectives.

Over the period under review, he led ARDA to improve its presence and visibility by securing key continental and global energy platforms to advocate the inclusion and participation of the African downstream in the global energy transition conversations.

‘These global platforms have helped to secure strategic partnerships and alliances’.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid said his leadership had also secured financial stability for

the Association through improved membership drive with dues payment and sponsorships from strategic partners.

He said he had also initiated structural reforms in the organisation to improve inclusion and working conditions of staff at the Secretariat of the Association.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid will serve for his last one year term.

