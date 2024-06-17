African Spelling Bee 2025 Ends in Abuja



Abuja: The 2025 edition of the African Spelling Bee has concluded in Abuja with a colourful display of intellect, resilience, and cultural pride.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the edition marked the first time the prestigious continental contest has been hosted in West Africa. Since its inception in 2016, the African Spelling Bee has become a symbol of academic excellence and Pan-African unity, bringing together young minds from across the continent. This year, spellers from Benin, C´te d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe converged on Nigeria’s capital to compete for top honours and scholarships.





Organised by the African Spelling Bee Federation, a coalition of national spelling bee organisations from over 21 countries, the event was locally hosted by the Nigerian Spelling Bee under the Bee Spelling Competition Initiative. Nigeria also served as the Local Organising Committee and representative at the event.





Speaking at the event, the National Coordinator of the Nigerian Spelling Bee, Mr Abdulsalam Ibrahim, appealed for increased support from the private sector to sustain literacy programmes. Ibrahim revealed that the competition has greatly contributed to improving spelling proficiency and academic performance among Nigerian students. The contest also rewards outstanding spellers with substantial scholarships.





In the Senior Category, Nigeria’s Joshua Chemeremeze emerged champion, followed by Tijani Rahamat (Nigeria) and Shamiso Mutsahuni (Zimbabwe). The Junior Category was won by Nigeria’s Atsua Joy, with Uganda’s Nakawooua Abigail and Nigeria’s Wilfred Eldad finishing second and third respectively. Each of the two continental champions received a $10,000 university scholarship, reinforcing the competition’s commitment to academic advancement.





The event also featured a short essay contest. Zambia’s Gideon Benoni Chisale clinched the top prize in the Senior Category, while Uganda’s Anwitha Hareesh won the Junior Category. Supported by the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Senior Secondary Education Commission, the competition underscored Nigeria’s influence in promoting educational development across Africa.

