Africa’s Tax Experts Unite in Nairobi for Landmark Symposium and Masterclass!

During the week of 27 to 31 May, the 9th Africa Tax Symposium and its companion Masterclass are set to make a triumphant return to Kenya. Taking place in Nairobi, the events will bring together some of the brightest minds in international taxation

AMSTERDAM, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The symposium, which takes place on 29 to 31 May, will explore the theme: “Trends in International Taxation – An African Perspective”. It offers a unique opportunity for tax professionals to engage in critical discussions about the issues shaping the future of African tax landscapes. With a focus on practical challenges, participants will delve into navigating domestic regulations, tax treaties and the complexities of tax in trade and investment.

“The Africa Tax Symposium is a powerful convening force”, says Belema R. Obuoforibo, Director of the IBFD Knowledge Centre, Executive Board Member, and Chair of the Centre for Studies in African Taxation (CSAT). “It fosters a dynamic exchange of ideas between policymakers, practitioners and academics, all united in shaping a stronger future for African taxation. This is a unique opportunity to build a truly global network of tax professionals and thought leaders, one that transcends borders and fuels innovation”.

Taking place two days prior to the Symposium, on 27 to 28 May, is the International Taxation and Transfer Pricing Masterclass, a must-attend event for African tax professionals looking to sharpen their skills. This intensive two-day course will cover the latest international tax developments and their impact on Africa. Key topics include global minimum tax implementation, cross-border payments and transfer pricing.

In addition to gaining valuable knowledge, attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow tax professionals and exchange insights with leading experts. Register before 26 April to secure a 10% early bird discount. Visit https://www.ibfd.org/events/ ibfd-masterclass-selected- issues-international-taxation- and-transfer-pricing to secure your spot at this unparalleled event.

Don’t miss out on the chance to join the conversation, share your expertise and be part of the future of African taxation. Register today for the 9th Africa Tax Symposium and Masterclass, where knowledge, collaboration and innovation converge. Find out more and register at https://www.ibfd.org/events/ 9th-africa-tax-symposium.

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

The International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD) is a leading independent, non-profit organization specializing in tax research and education. With its high-quality research, training and information services, IBFD serves governments, international organizations, academia and the business sector in over 150 countries.

