Africell and IPAM Seal Landmark MoU to Advance Digital Learning and Student Connectivity



Freetown: Africell Sierra Leone and the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM), University of Sierra Leone, have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen digital education, enhance connectivity, and empower students with practical skills for the job market.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the signing ceremony took place at the Freetown City Council Auditorium and was attended by key university officials, lecturers, faculty members, and a large number of IPAM students. The MoU establishes a strategic partnership aimed at bridging the gap between academia and industry by creating opportunities for students within a technology-driven framework.





Africell’s Chief Operating Officer, Malek El Koussa, described the partnership as a milestone reflecting Africell’s commitment to education and national development. “This MoU marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration focused on education, innovation, and empowerment,” he stated, emphasizing Africell’s dedication to creating opportunities and empowering people.





El Koussa revealed plans to establish a state-of-the-art E-Learning Center on the IPAM campus, providing advanced learning resources, virtual classrooms, and research tools. Additionally, Africell will introduce a Closed User Group (CUG) system offering affordable voice and data plans, ensuring continuous academic connectivity and collaboration.





Further initiatives include opening a customer service office on campus and an internship program for IPAM students, offering hands-on experience in marketing, customer relations, and digital operations. El Koussa emphasized the partnership as a learning opportunity, encouraging students to make the most of it.





Professor Ezekiel Kalvin Duramany-Lakkoh, Deputy Vice Chancellor of IPAM, commended Africell for its investment in education, describing the initiative as pivotal in building a digitally empowered student community. He highlighted the affordability and sustainability of the new connectivity scheme and its role in supporting learning and communication.





Duramany-Lakkoh also announced the launch of ‘IPAM Online’, an academic digital platform integrated with the Africell-supported system. He invited students with digital and ICT skills to apply for internship roles, noting that successful applicants would receive training from Africell.





The partnership between Africell and IPAM represents a significant collaboration aligning with national efforts to enhance digital literacy and expand access to online education. The agreement takes effect immediately, with implementation expected to begin soon.

