Africell Launches Fourth Edition of Freetown Marathon, Set for 7 December 2025



Freetown: Africell Sierra Leone has officially launched the fourth edition of the Freetown Africell Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, 7 December 2025, with thousands of runners expected to participate across three race categories: the Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, entry into the 10K and 5K races is free, while the Half Marathon carries a registration fee of NLe150. All registered runners will receive water, a T-shirt, and a participation certificate. Winners across all categories will receive cash prizes, with the Half Marathon awarding NLe17,000 to first-place finishers (male and female), NLe10,000 to second place, and NLe7,500 for third. The 10K winner will receive NLe12,500, while the 5K winner will earn NLe7,500.





Speaking at the launch, Africell’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Kamanda Koroma, said the marathon had grown from a simple idea into a major annual community event. He stated that last year’s edition attracted nearly 6,000 registrants, with more than 1,300 runners participating across the categories.





Koroma said Africell would maintain the traditional race distances and emphasized that the Half Marathon fee helps attract elite contenders. He confirmed that the event hub would again be the Africell building on Bendus Drive, describing it as an accessible landmark for participants and spectators.





He noted that security, medical services, and race integrity remain top priorities, with support from the Sierra Leone Athletics Association (SLAA), the Ministry of Sports, SWASAL, the Sierra Leone Police, RSLAF, and the Red Cross. He also invited businesses to join as partners and vendors, adding that FAQs and public guides would be released immediately after the launch.





Francess Barnard, Secretary General of the Sports Writers Association of Sierra Leone (SWASAL), described the marathon as one of the nation’s most impactful sporting events. She said it symbolizes unity, resilience, and national pride, bringing together athletes, amateurs, and families.





Francess Barnard assured that SWASAL would provide comprehensive coverage of the 2025 race and encouraged runners to prepare adequately. She reaffirmed SWASAL’s commitment to partnering with Africell to promote sports development and support youth engagement across the country.





Representing Street Child, Sulaiman Bobson Turay highlighted the organization’s long journey supporting marathons in Sierra Leone, particularly in Makeni where Africell has consistently provided support. He said the event helps extend their impact on vulnerable children through safe, reliable cash transfers made possible via Afrimoney.





He said Street Child’s marathon team is fully prepared and will participate in the Freetown event as part of its ongoing partnership with Africell.





Dalton, Head of Media at the Sierra Leone Athletics Association, said SLAA had deployed its technical team to support the marathon’s preparation. He emphasized the association’s role in ensuring athlete safety, route management, course marking, and adherence to global athletics standards.





He relayed appeals from athletes and coaches requesting increased prize amounts compared to last year. Dalton also thanked Africell for supporting the SLAA’s Boxing Day sports events, which mark their 99th edition this year, and expressed hope for continued collaboration ahead of the 100th anniversary.





Africell CEO, Shadi Al-Gerjawi, said the company’s marathon initiative began with guidance from Street Child and has since expanded through partnerships with SLAA, SWASAL, the police, and the Red Cross. He said the company’s goal is to secure international participation and place Sierra Leone firmly on Africa’s marathon map.





Al-Gerjawi noted that the dedicated website, africellmarathon.com, now serves as a regional platform for races across Africell markets, including The Gambia, Sierra Leone, and the DRC. Africell has also aligned the marathon with tourism campaigns such as the ‘One Week in Salone’ initiative.





He announced that Africell intends to upgrade the event to a full 42 km marathon by its fifth anniversary in 2026, acknowledging the expanded logistical demands, including route extensions.





Al-Gerjawi concluded by expressing confidence that this year’s turnout would exceed previous years and reaffirmed Africell’s commitment to health, youth empowerment, community engagement, and national pride through the marathon.





The 2025 Freetown Africell Marathon will begin and end at Lumley Beach, with thousands expected to line the route in support of runners. Africell and partners say all systems are in place to deliver a safe, competitive, and memorable race day for Sierra Leone.

