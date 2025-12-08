Africell Sierra Leone and NBA Africa Announce Landmark Partnership to Develop Youth Basketball Nationwide



Freetown: Africell Sierra Leone is proud to announce the official launch of its partnership with NBA Africa, an expansion of the broader Africell Group collaboration with the National Basketball Association (NBA). This milestone extends NBA Africa’s development initiatives to Sierra Leone for the first time, positioning the country as an emerging hub for youth basketball talent in the region.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the partnership builds on the success of the Africell/NBA Africa collaboration launched in Angola in 2022, which has already provided thousands of young players with world-class training opportunities, competitive platforms, and upgraded basketball facilities. With today’s launch, Sierra Leone joins Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and The Gambia as beneficiaries of this expanded program.





Speaking at the signing event at the NBA’s global headquarters in New York on 23 September 2025, Africell CEO, president and founder Ziad Dalloul and NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO Mark Tatum affirmed their shared commitment to using sport as a catalyst for youth development, community engagement, and social impact.





The introduction of NBA Africa programming in Sierra Leone will unlock significant opportunities for young athletes nationwide. Key components of the initiative include training programs and clinics conducted by qualified coaches, exposure for local players through Africell-supported competitions, and the establishment of training academies aimed at nurturing promising athletes. Additionally, court refurbishment projects will expand access to quality playing facilities, and there will be support for existing local basketball structures to elevate the sport’s visibility and accessibility.





This initiative is expected to strengthen Sierra Leone’s presence within Africa’s growing basketball ecosystem and offer young people new opportunities in sport, education, and personal development. Sports and healthcare are core pillars of the Africell Impact Foundation, and the partnership with NBA Africa will advance these priorities by promoting healthy lifestyles, teamwork, discipline, and community participation.





Ziad Dalloul, CEO, president, and founder of Africell Group, expressed excitement about extending the collaboration to Sierra Leone, highlighting the NBA’s values of excellence, aspiration, and hard work as resonating strongly with young Africans. Clare Akamanzi, CEO of NBA Africa, noted the positive impact of the collaboration in Angola and anticipated a meaningful contribution to youth development in Sierra Leone, where Africell has deep community roots and a strong passion for sports.

