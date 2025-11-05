Africell’s Docuseries Shortlisted for Prestigious Indielab Innovation Awards



Freetown: Africell’s original docuseries, One Week in.with Pelumi Nubi, has been shortlisted in the ‘Branded Entertainment’ category at the Indielab Innovation Awards 2025, receiving international recognition for its innovative approach to media and storytelling. Based in London, the Indielab Innovation Awards is a highly respected event in the creative industry that celebrates excellence across television, film, and digital media. The Branded Entertainment category specifically honors companies that leverage storytelling to enhance brand identity and forge meaningful connections with audiences.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, this nomination, alongside the work of renowned documentarian Louis Theroux, underscores Africell’s emergence not only as a leading telecommunications provider in Africa but also as a bold creator of original African content. One Week in.with Pelumi Nubi follows adventurer and travel content creator Pelumi Nubi as she immerses herself in the culture and daily life of Sierra Leone and The Gambia. Through her journey, viewers are introduced to the warmth, creativity, and resilience that characterize both countries, highlighting their potential as emerging tourism destinations.





Africell Sierra Leone’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Shadi Gerjewi, expressed pride in the nomination, stating, ‘This recognition reflects our commitment to using creativity to tell authentic African stories. Being shortlisted at the Indielab Innovation Awards is a testament to Africell’s willingness to take creative risks. We aim to present African narratives in fresh and engaging ways, distinguishing ourselves from competitors who often play it safe.’ Mr. Gerjewi pointed out that Africell’s previous projects, such as You Sabi Salone, align with this vision of promoting Sierra Leone’s image on the global stage through innovative storytelling. ‘This nomination demonstrates that our approach resonates with audiences and industry peers alike. It shows that with creativity and imagination, African stories can inspire the world,’ he added.





Hon. Nabeela Tunis, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, congratulated Africell and Pelumi Nubi, describing the nomination as ‘a celebration of hope and renewal’ and a testament to Sierra Leone’s cultural and creative growth. ‘Pelumi’s documentary serves as a visual testament to Sierra Leone’s cultural vibrancy and resilience, beautifully aligning with the 2025 national theme ‘The Year of Ecotourism: Connecting Culture, Conservation, and Communities,” she stated. The Minister commended Africell for its significant contributions to the arts and tourism industries, noting the company’s role as a valuable partner in rebranding Sierra Leone’s international image. ‘On behalf of His Excellency the President, I extend heartfelt gratitude to Africell and Pelumi for showcasing the vibrant spirit of Sierra Leone. This creative collaboration helps the world see our country in a new light,’ she remarked.





Africell continues to invest in creative storytelling, local content development, and cultural promotion, supporting national efforts to attract visitors and investment through positive global exposure. The winners of the Indielab Innovation Awards 2025 will be announced in London on November 13. Regardless of the outcome, Africell’s nomination, alongside Grammar Productions, marks a significant milestone for Sierra Leone’s tourism and creative industries, affirming the company’s dedication to connecting people, cultures, and communities through technology and storytelling.

