Agba celebrates Adams Oshiomhole at 71

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has described Mr Adams Oshiomhole as a dependable leader in the political struggle to build a better Nigeria.

Agba stated this in a letter entitled ”Birthday Greetings” on Tuesday to the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the occasion of his 71st birthday.

He said that the occasion provided an opportunity to “celebrate you and the leadership ideals that you persistently and consistently exemplify.”

“You have remained a dependable leader in the political struggle to build a better Nigeria, with our dear Edo state, where you served as governor for eight years (from 2008-2016) as a linchpin.

“Your patriotism to Nigeria, which you first demonstrated about two decades ago as President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), remains unassailable.

”The same goes for Edo, in whose environment, you have continued to positively intervene for the development of our people and the growth of the state.

“I must place on record your monumental contributions to the growth of our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), which you led as national chairman from 2018-2020.

”You did not only lead the party to victory in the 2019 presidential election, but you also ensured that the party’s candidates emerged as presiding officers in the National Assembly.”

Agba added that Oshiomhole, who is the senator-elect for Edo North Senatorial District, has yet been given another responsibility to serve the people.

”God has decided to order your political pathway through the Senate, whose leadership positions you helped the APC to fill in 2019 with the right candidates, and I believe it is for a purpose that will soon manifest.

“I pray that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen you as you do not tire in providing dependable and sharply-focused leadership to us in Edo State and others across the country who look up to you for inspiration.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria