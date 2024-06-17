Agency Trains 50 Youths in Microwave Communication and Telecom Maintenance



Abuja: The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has commenced a training program for 50 youths focused on microwave communications and telecommunications installation and maintenance skills acquisition. The initiative is part of a two-week program conducted in partnership with Grassroots Bridge Builders (GBB), a multi-purpose limited company based in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the program, known as the NASRDA/GBB Acquisition Development Project 2025 on Telecom Operations and Maintenance (O and M), aims to provide participants with the necessary skills to thrive in the telecommunications sector. Microwave communication/transmission involves using a beam of radio waves in the microwave frequency range to transmit video, audio, or data between locations.





Dr. Matthew Adepoju, Director-General of NASRDA, stated during the program’s opening that youth empowerment is critical for the country’s development. He emphasized that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on real skills acquisition for youths as a pathway to national advancement.





Adepoju highlighted that equipping youths with skills is especially timely, given Nigeria’s status as one of the largest telecommunication markets in Africa. The training is expected to enable beneficiaries to become economically self-reliant and capable of creating employment opportunities.





He also pointed out that the telecommunications sector requires substantial maintenance and trained personnel, emphasizing the need for government support and innovative ideas from the Ministry of Youth Development. The program is positioned to prepare Nigerian youths for active participation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.





The Director-General noted plans to expand the initiative to various states and relevant government agencies to ensure consolidation. He mentioned that participants with basic knowledge in the field were selected to enhance the program’s effectiveness.





Dr. Haruna Mohammed, Chairman of the NASRDA/GBB Project Committee, explained that the program aligns with the agency’s three-point agenda, which includes transformation, staff development, and private sector engagement in space development. Participants will learn to protect telecommunication infrastructure, build confidence, empower communities, and acquire safety and awareness skills.





Mr. Ibrahim Igoche, CEO of GBB, emphasized the program’s goal of training youths to address telecommunication challenges in Nigeria. He expressed the intention to contribute to nation-building by equipping youths with positive ideas and practical skills. By the program’s conclusion, participants should be able to install microwave communication systems and understand the technology behind telephony systems.





The program is expected to instill a culture of maintenance, ensuring that participants contribute to enhancing Nigeria’s telecommunications network.

