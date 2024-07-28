Agitation: Traditional ruler calls for massive youth empowerment



Igwe Samuel Asadu, Chairman, South-East Traditional Rulers Council, has called on privileged Nigerians to invest in human development to reduce agitation by the youths and other unemployed persons.

Asadu, Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council and Edem Ani of Ogwugwu community, Nsukka area of Enugu State, made the call at a forum with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that helping in the development of human beings was an important avenue to tackle socio-economic challenges in every society.

‘I am a compulsive philanthropist, my wife and I gave N63 million to the youths this year, tarred a road in my community and built eight houses for indigent persons in my community.

‘I have also reticulated water in my town and empowered 25 youths who I brought to Abuja in May.

”I challenge privileged Nigerians and the government to look into the development of the youths because we cannot do much if they are not adequately empowered.

‘Nigerians need to wake up and engage the y

ouths because they are the leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

Asadu, who had travelled far and wide, said that Nigeria is one of the top 10 countries blessed with the population of between 20 and 50 years old.

The professional nurse-turned-traditional ruler harped on the need for the Federal Government to factor in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and climate change in her development plans.

Asadu, who derives joy in assisting the people, said that more than 250 persons feed daily from a food bank in his palace in the past five years.

He listed other humanitarian gestures done by him to include the building of a 20-bed hospital worth N70 million in 2018.

Asadu said that the health facility provides free services to the public.

He advised youths seeking divine upliftment to always tell God what they would do in return, if He uplifts them.

The traditional ruler advised people against making promises they cannot fulfil as God detests such.

‘I see the world

as a football field where one plays and scores goals and if you fail to put your eyes on the ball, you can’t achieve much,’ he said.

Asadu said that humanitarian gestures, apart from its spiritual gains, had the potential to reduce socio-economic challenges, insecurity and help in all-round development.

He advised the youths to respect their parents and constituted authorities, noting that respect for parents is the only commandment of God that has blessing attached to it.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria