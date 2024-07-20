Agona Nyakrom Oman Council suspends funerals, weddings ahead of Akwambo festival

The Agona Nyakrom Oman Council in collaboration with the Akwambo Planning Committee has suspended funeral and wedding celebrations ahead of the Annual Akwambo festival which commences on Saturday, August 3 to Saturday August 10, 2024.

Nana Osei Bonsu III, Tufuhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area and Chairman of the Akwambo Planning Committee, who announced this, said the ban would start from Thursday, July 25 to Saturday, September 1.

He reiterated calls on the people, especially the youth, to get actively involved in the upcoming festival purposed to raise funds to complete the construction of male and female wards of the Nyakrom Health Centre.

The Tufuhene urged pastors and elders of churches in the area to participate fully in the inter- denominational church service to be held on Sunday August 11 at Victoria park to mark the end of the festival.

He warned that the committee members and chiefs would not like to clash with any pastor who would fail to turn up for the service.

The Omanhene of Nyakrom Tradit

ional Area, Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, and the entire divisional and sub-chiefs of the town will participate in the service.

The Tufuhene who is also the commander of Tuafo and Dentsifo Asafo companies, appealed to the inhabitants, both home and abroad, especially those who have not been to the town before to take advantage to experience the rich culture of Asafo groups bequeathed to them by their ancestors.

Source: Ghana News Agency