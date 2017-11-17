Agrofood Plastprintpack West Africa 2017 featuring a record participation of 90+ exhibitors from 21 countries

Organized by the German trade fair specialists Fairtrade (www.Fairtrade-Messe.de) the 4th edition of Agrofood (www.Agrofood-WestAfrica.com) amp; PlastPrintPack West Africa (www.PPP-WestAfrica.com) will take place on 05 to 07 December 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana. More than 90+ exhibitors from 21 countries including 5 national pavilions from Algeria, France, Netherlands, Poland and Sri Lanka, make the 2017 edition the biggest ever. The figures of rising food imports confirm that the largest food market in Africa is still undersupplied. Rising technology imports indicate massive investments in processing, plastics and packaging equipment and a revival of local production.

West Africa's 4th International Trade Show on Agriculture, Food amp; Beverage and Plastics, Printing amp; Packaging Solutions and Technology takes place on the background of positive economic data as figures of WTO and VDMA indicate a clear upward trend for West Africa's Agrofood amp; PlastPrintPack industry. Ghana, Ivory Coast and Senegal are the largest importers of finished food as well as of agricultural and food processing and packaging technology in West Africa � apart from Nigeria.

Largest food market in Africa still undersupplied

West African food imports increased to 14.4. Billion US$ in 2015 compared to 13.1 billion US$ in 2014, a plus of 10% (WTO World Trade Organization). The figures of rising food imports show that the largest food market in Africa is still undersupplied.

Rising technology imports indicate massive investments and a revival of local production

West African imports of agricultural machinery and equipment amounted to 187 million euro in 2016 (German Engineering Federation VDMA)

West African imports of food processing and packaging technology increased from 506 million euro in 2015 to 556 million euro in 2016 (VDMA), up 10%

West Africa imported plastics technology worth 142.9 million euro in 2016, printing and paper technology of 121.8 million euro and packaging technology worth 240.2 million euro.

Rising technology imports confirm massive investments in processing, plastics and packaging equipment and indicate a revival of local production and an extremely promising medium-term development.

Agrofood amp; PlastPrintPack West Africa 2017 the biggest ever

This year 90+ exhibitors from 21 countries are represented, making the 2017 edition the biggest everrdquo;, says Leonie Ganser, project manager at Fairtrade. The exhibitors come from Algeria, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Iran, Italy, Korea, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom.rdquo;

In addition to many global players, 5 national pavilions participate from:

Algeria, showcasing agribusiness products, solutions and technology

France, organized by adepta � offering French know-how and technology for agriculture, livestock and Agrofood production of 8 exhibitors

The Netherlands under the motto Holland-Ghana Growing togetherrdquo; offering seeds, plants, processed foods and tissue culture supplies

Poland, displaying Agrofood products and equipment by 12 exhibitors

Sri Lanka Tea Board with 5 exhibitors offering Ceylon Tea

Institutional support:

Agrofood amp; PlastPrintPack West Africa 2017 is supported by the Ghanaian Ministry of Food and Agriculture and of Trade and Industry, the Delegation of the German Industry and Commerce in Ghana AHK, the French Agrofood association adepta and AVEP � Associacioacute;n Valenciana de Empresarios de Plaacute;sticos.

Source: Fairtrade Messe und Ausstellungs GmbH Co.