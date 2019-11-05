Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat in Sierra Leone Commends President Julius Maada Bio’s Development Strides

State House, Freetown Executive members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat in Sierra Leone have called at State House to commend His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and his New Direction Government for its development strides and for improving the lives of citizens.

Amir and Missionary-in-charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Sierra Leone, Saeed-Ur-Rahman, thanked the President and his government for the hard work and efforts to develop the country despite the challenges the world over. He said they had seen lots of blessings coming into the country and noted that the free quality education had brought relief to the people of Sierra Leone.

We are here to honour and pay you our respect and to thank you for all the good work. We are pleased with how the Hajj pilgrimage is being managed and it is now a success. We pray that God continues to bless and protect you to serve everybody in this nation, he said.

In his brief response, President Bio commended the Jamaat for their work in the country, particularly in peacebuilding and in human capital development. He said through its educational services, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat had produced quality Sierra Leoneans whom the nation was benefitting from and assured of his government's continued commitment to the Jamaat.

Source: The Republic of Sierra Leone State House