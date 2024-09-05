AI-Media to Showcase Cutting-Edge Alta Platform Innovations at IBC 2024

AI-Media at IBC2024

LONDON, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI-Media, the leader in live video captioning and subtitling solutions, is set to unveil a suite of groundbreaking updates to its Alta platform at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2024 happening in Amsterdam, 13-16 September. As broadcasters across the globe seek to modernize workflows and improve accessibility, AI-Media continues to deliver innovative solutions that address the industry’s most pressing challenges.

Strategic Focus at IBC 2024

At IBC 2024, AI-Media will focus on expanding its footprint in the European market with its LEXI broadcast workflow, emphasizing solutions that deliver cost savings and workflow efficiencies. The primary highlights will include:

LEXI Live AI-Powered Captions: Offering hands-on trials to demonstrate the power, low-latency and accuracy of AI-Media’s automated captioning.

Gold standard SDI and video IP caption encoder tech trusted by major global broadcasters.

File-based Solutions: Promoting new solutions for video-on-demand captioning workflows.

Multilingual Captions and Translation: Showcasing solutions that support multiple languages to cater to diverse audiences.

Innovation Station: showcasing new tech on the horizon including LEXI Live Voice dubbing, LEXI automated audio description, generative AI topic modelling, automated sound effects recognition plus more.

AI-Media’s Value Proposition

For EMEA broadcasters, AI-Media offers turnkey subtitling solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, backed by over 20 years of in-field experience and a proven track record of delivering cost savings and workflow efficiencies for their customers. As a trusted partner to major broadcasters globally, AI-Media is committed to ongoing investment and innovation in subtitling solutions.

Revolutionary Alta Platform Enhancements

AI-Media’s latest updates to the Alta platform underscore the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology for live video captioning and subtitling:

SMPTE ST 2110-43 Support: AI-Media’s Alta now supports outputting live captions in a 2110-43 stream, leveraging the popular standard for transporting Timed Text Markup Language (TTML) within 2110 streams. This enables broadcasters to send non-Latin character sets in low bandwidth and facilitates easy integration with third-party systems, as well as conversion to online formats for OTT distribution.

Audio Dubbing Capabilities: LEXI audio dubbing support in Alta TS. Broadcasters will be able to create synthetically dubbed audio tracks in multiple languages, which can be inserted into MPEG TS output streams, offering new layers of accessibility.

SCTE Trigger Automation: Alta’s LEXI triggering automation enables automated control of captions during ad breaks. LEXI captions will automatically pause, or resume based on SCTE triggers, streamlining ad break management. Triggers can also be used to position captions.

DVB Subs Customization: Alta TS now allows end users to configure DVB Subs/bitmap caption appearance, including font size, colours, and positioning. This supports image-based characters, expanding accessibility for Asian languages.

Google Cloud Deployment: In addition to AWS, Alta is now deployable in Google Cloud, providing broadcasters with more cloud-based alternatives to enhance their operations.

The latest updates to the Alta platform are game-changers for broadcasters, offering unparalleled automation, flexibility, efficiency, and accessibility enhancements that meet the demands of modern media environments, from cloud-native deployments to advanced automation and multilingual support.

Visit AI-Media at IBC 2024

Experience AI-Media’s latest innovations at IBC 2024 and discover why broadcasters worldwide trust AI-Media to transform their captioning workflows. To book a 1:1 meeting click HERE. For more information, visit ai-media.tv.

Watch an interview between James Ward, Chief Sales Officer at AI-Media and TVB Europe about AI-Media’s planned showcase for IBC Show 2024.

About AI-Media

Founded in Australia in 2003, AI-Media is a pioneering technology company specialising in AI language and captioning workflow solutions.

As a global leader, AI-Media provides high-quality AI-powered live and recorded captioning and translation technology and solutions to a diverse range of customers and markets worldwide.

For the first time in February 2024, AI-Media unveiled groundbreaking data showcasing the superiority of its AI captioning product, LEXI, over traditional more expensive human workflows.

With deep industry experience and sophisticated AI technology to create solutions which streamline and simplify processes, AI-Media empowers leading broadcasters, enterprises and government agencies globally to ensure seamless accessibility and inclusivity of their content.

AI-Media (ASX: AIM) commenced trading on the ASX on 15 September 2020.

Media Contact: Fiona Habben – Fiona.habben@ai-media.tv

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00176e34-613c-44dd-9daa-e1ec76c395d3

