Aiyedatiwa Pledges Continued Investment in Ondo Workers for Enhanced Productivity



Akure: Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State assured workers in the state of adequate investments in their welfare to boost productivity. The governor made this commitment during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration in Akure, centered around the theme, ‘Reclaiming the Civic Space in The Midst of Economic Hardship’.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Aiyedatiwa promised to cultivate an inclusive workforce where all workers are valued and respected. He emphasized the expansion of the State Contributory Health Scheme, which now includes more beneficiaries and extends to the informal sector. The governor remarked that the welfare of workers would not be compromised for political reasons and promised to prioritize it within the administration’s resource limits.





Aiyedatiwa urged workers to uphold values such as diligence and professionalism, aligning with the mantra of ‘don’t deliver short, don’t deliver late’. He highlighted the importance of workers in the state’s governance and encouraged them to enhance revenue generation without compromising public service integrity. He assured them of continued support and investment from the administration.





Earlier at the event, Comrade Ademola Olapade, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Ondo State, praised the governor’s inclusive leadership, which he said inspires hope and progress. Olapade expressed the union’s ongoing support for government initiatives that benefit civil servants, acknowledging the approval of the new minimum wage, promotions for 2024, and the recruitment of over 2,000 teachers.





Comrade Clement Fatuase, Chairman of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Ondo State Council, also commended Aiyedatiwa for his steadfast support of workers. Meanwhile, the Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Philip, encouraged workers to perform at their best, affirming the government’s genuine commitment to their welfare.

