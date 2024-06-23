AKK gas pipeline critical to Nigeria’s industrialisation, economic growth – Edun

The Minister of Finance/Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun has described the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project as critical to the industrialisation and economic growth of Nigeria.

Edun stated this on Friday, during a working visit of three cabinet Ministers to the AKK gas pipeline project site where they inspected the River Kaduna crossing milestone of the project in Kaduna.

This is coming just as the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari, assured Nigerians that the project would be delivered by the end of the first quarter 2025.

This is contained in a statement by Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd.

Edun was accompanied on the visit by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr Mohammed Malagi, and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo.

Speaking at the project site, Edun described the AKK gas pipeline as the pipeline of prosperity, which is very dear to the President, because it wil

l deliver the critical infrastructure needed to trigger the nation’s economic growth and industrialisation.

‘The AKK gas pipeline is crucial for this administration and its delivery is in line with Mr President’s strategy of bringing prosperity to the people,’ Edun added.

Malagi said the AKK gas pipeline project was a testimony that the Federal Government’s ‘Decade of Gas’ has commenced in earnest.

‘Nigerians should be proud of the AKK Gas Pipeline project. With the delivery of this project, the prosperity that Mr President is always talking about is unravelling right here before our eyes,’ he said.

Also speaking, Ekpo described the gas pipeline as part of the Federal Government’s many efforts to harness the nation’s abundant gas resources toward improving power generation, revamping ailing industries and creating employment opportunities.

Ekpo urged all stakeholders to support the NNPC Ltd. towards delivering the

project and several other gas projects as the country depends on it to bring prosperity to the people.

The three ministers, who lauded the NNPC Ltd. and its project partner, Brentex/CPP Ltd (BCL) on the progress made so far, also expressed optimism that the NNPC will deliver as promised.

Earlier, the GCEO NNPC Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari gave the assurance the Project would be delivered by first quarter of 2025, as major segments of the job have been completed.

‘Without promising too much, we assure you that this project will be delivered on schedule.

‘Our mission is to work towards delivering it by December 2024. But we are confident this project will be delivered by first quarter of 2025,’ Kyari said.

The GCEO, who said the NNPC Ltd. recognises the strategic importance and enormous value of the project to Nigeria’s economy, said the Company was bankrolling the project on the back of its own balance sheet.

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, represented by his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said the completion of the A

KK gas pipeline would herald the much-needed economic and industrial revival in the state.

‘If you know about the Kakuri Industrial Area and how most of our factories there have become moribund, you will understand why we in Kaduna State are all excited about the AKK Gas Pipeline.

‘Without doubt, the pipeline will revamp our industries and bring about a huge impact on our people. We can’t wait for it to be completed,’ the Governor said.

The AKK gas pipeline is a 40 inch by 614km linear pipeline system running from Ajaokuta in Kogi State to Kano state.

It has associated intermediate terminal gas facilities and other related equipment to transport natural gas to off-takers at Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria