Akwamuhene launches one million tree planting exercise at Asuogyaman

Nana Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Akwamuhene has targeted to plant one million trees every year to restore and reduce air pollution for health and climate benefits along the riverbanks at Asuogyaman District.

The exercise, dubbed: ‘The OKA Million Tree Campaign’ which was launched as part of activities to mark the Green Ghana Project, was an initiative to change behaviours about illegal tree felling, reduce other pollution sources and enhance greenspaces in the district.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the launch, he called on the chiefs and people of the area to encourage ownership of the tree planting exercise and to enhance participation of all including school children in the district.

He said his initiative would also be focused on schools and other non-governmental organisations to enhance promotion of greenspaces development, planting of indigenous trees in the district.

He said: ‘We should be mindful of our actions such as indiscriminate tree felling and the negative effects it had on

the environment.’

Nana Kwafo Akoto said research showed that drought and rising temperatures were threatening the lives of over three billion people, hence over two billion hectares of the world’s land were degraded endangering the ecosystems of several plants and wildlife.

‘United Nations is targeting to resort over 350 million hectares of degraded landscapes globally by 2030 to restore blighted landscapes and the environment,’ he emphasised.

He said to create resilience and combat land degradation the UN had identified seven sustainable ways to restore the environment, such as making agriculture sustainable and saving the soil.

Other sustainable ways were to protect the pollinators, restore freshwater ecosystems, renew coastal marine areas, bring nature back to cities and generate financing for restoration.

Nana Kwafo Akoto acknowledged the support of the Volta River Authority, PRAXIS Africa, an NGO, Asuogyaman Company Limited, Ohemea Afrakoma II Foundation, Forestry Commission for their immense contri

bution for the OKA Tree Planting exercise.

Mr Ulysses Ocran-Hammond, an Environment Manager of the Volta River Authority gave an assurance that his outfit would supply seedlings to the chiefs to ensure the sustainability of the OKA Tree Planting initiative.

He said VRA had planted over 6,000 trees along the banks as it takes afforestation seriously to protect the environment.

Mr Prosper Agbenyo, Coordinating Director of the Asuogyaman District Assembly, who spoke on behalf of the District Chief Executive, Miss Opokuwa Akonor called on all to embrace the initiative launched by the chief.

He said the assembly would ensure that all schools in the district are to collaborate to plant trees to protect the environment.

