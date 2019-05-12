Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility for Targeted Blast

The Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu says a Turkish citizen was killed Sunday following an explosion near the city's busy K-4 junction.

The embassy told VOA Somali the victim was an engineer working for a Turkish company.

Witnesses told VOA Somali there was an explosion in the vehicle the victim was riding in. The explosion is believed to have been from improvised explosive device planted in the car.

The al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming the engineer was working at the Turkish military training facility in Mogadishu.

Al-Shabab also claimed a killing in the central Somali town of Galkayo. Major Khalif Nur Shil, commander of joint security forces in the town died from wounds suffered in an attack by gunmen armed with pistols as he left a mosque late Saturday.

Source: Voice of America