AMAZFIT LAUNCHES THE T-REX 2: A NEW RUGGED OUTDOOR GPS SMARTWATCH BUILT TO BRAVE THE OUTDOORS

Featuring dual-band & 5 satellite positioning and powerful battery life up to 24 days[1], this new wearable can endure any adventure with ease.

LONDON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Global smart wearables brand Amazfit, owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) has created its toughest and most advanced watch to date with the launch of the T-Rex 2. Having passed 15 military-grade toughness tests[2], the new rugged outdoor GPS smartwatch can accompany users in extremely challenging environments, combining dual-band and 5 satellites and 10 ATM water resistance[3], making it the perfect companion for outdoor adventurers and sports enthusiasts.

With additional sports modes, new navigation functions and comprehensive health monitoring, the T-Rex 2 supports adventure lovers and outdoor fitness enthusiasts to push their limits no matter how or where they explore.

The T-Rex 2 is the third edition of the Amazfit T-Rex series. The enhanced functions of the T-Rex 2 aim to further allow outdoor loving adventurers, such as surfers and hikers, to record their personalised health data wherever they get their fitness fix.

Never miss an adventure

No adventure is out of reach with the T-Rex 2. The new device supports hikers, climbers, trail runners and adventurers to explore unfamiliar terrain through its route trajectory navigation, real-time navigation, and journey tracking functions[4]. It also uses direct-return navigation to show the shortest straight line[5] back to the start of a journey. The built-in barometric altimeter and compass are perfect for those who want to conquer new heights and discover untrodden paths. With the new route import function, users can import pre-selected routes and follow them using the watch.

With dual-band positioning and support for five satellite navigation systems, it can more effectively reduce environmental interference, and achieve faster search speed and more precise positioning[6].

Ultra-long battery life and added sports modes that reach new depths

As with all Amazfit devices, the battery life is ultra-long lasting and powerful enough to run for 24 days – meaning no adrenaline fuelled wilderness retreat will need to be cut short.

The T-Rex 2 also features 150+ sports modes – now including triathlon, hunting, fishing, golf swing and surfing mode[7] – and with a 10 ATM grade can resist water-pressure equivalent to a depth of up to 100m, to accompany wearers as they surf or swim.

24-hour health management at the touch of a button

The watch also has built-in 24-hour health management[8] functions through its self-developed 6PD (six photodiodes) BioTracker™, so users can get data that matters quickly and effectively. This includes the monitoring of heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation and stress levels all at the same time to get a personalised evaluation. With Amazfit’s easy one-tap measuring[9], users can also measure four different health metrics[10] – heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level and breathing rate – in as little as 45 seconds.

Tough from the inside out

The watch is tough enough to be operated[11] in temperatures as low as -30°C and resist temperatures as low as -40°C and high as +70°C, proving that it is a trusted companion even under extreme conditions. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is capable of functioning through heat waves, humid rainforests and polar glaciers.

Design inspired by nature

The four colour palettes are the perfect match for outdoor adventurers and bring style, texture and durability together as one. The clarity of the 1.39″ HD AMOLED colour screen, high resolution and always-on display also means the wearer will never have to stop their activity to track progress or any important information. With a larger screen, it’s never been easier to monitor your data whilst on the move.

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 launches globally on 24th May, 2022 (GTM+1) with pricing starting from €229.9 in Europe. It will be available for pre-sale on the Amazfit Amazon stores in Italy and France on 1st June, 2022, and also on the Italy, France and Germany Amazfit stores on 1st June, 2022. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 will be made available in more countries throughout June 2022.

For more information, please visit www.amamzfit.com/en/

Footnotes: 1, The battery life may vary according to the settings, operation conditions and other factors. 2, The relevant data on this topic comes from the following report: H202203154768-01EN. Prolonged exposure is not recommended as it may damage the watch and its components. 3, According to the ISO 22810:2010 standard, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 achieves a rating of 10 ATM, for a water-resistance of up to 100 meters, and is therefore suitable for splashes, snow, showering, swimming, or some high-speed water sports. 4, These features will be added via OTA update. 5, The shown straight line back to the start of a journey may not be a practical route to follow due to environmental factors; this is only intended to help you keep track of your position in relation to the start point of the journey. This feature will be added via OTA update. 6, Indoor positioning services are not supported. Positioning speed and accuracy may be affected by the surrounding environment. The watch can automatically connect to up to two satellite systems at a time, and specific satellite connections may depend on your location. 7, The Surfing sport mode will be added via OTA update. 8, 24-hour monitoring of heart rate and blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) need to be enabled in the Zepp App. 9, To process the one-tap measurement and other manual metric measurements, please wear the watch tightly at one finger-width from the wrist, and keep your arm still for best results. Movement, and environmental and physical characteristics can affect speed and accuracy of monitoring and measurement. 10, This product and the Zepp App are not medical devices and cannot be used for medical purposes, or as basis for diagnosis of any medical condition. 11, The low temperature mode needs to be installed via OTA update. It is turned off by default and needs to be enabled in the watch settings.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit’s brand essence is “Up Your Game”, encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health’s proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, and EMEA and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com. For more information about Zepp Health, visit www.zepphealth.com.