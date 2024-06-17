Ambassador Jusu Commences Diplomatic Mission in Belgium



Brussels: Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Benelux States, Philip Bob Jusu, officially began his diplomatic mission to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union by presenting his Letters of Credence to King Philippe, King of the Belgians.

According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the day’s events commenced at approximately 11 a.m. when an aide-de-camp to the King arrived at the Ambassador’s residence. Ambassador Jusu was briefed on the official procedure before being accompanied to the Royal Palace.

Upon arrival at the Palace, Ambassador Jusu and his delegation, which included Deputy Ambassador Asmaa James, Head of Chancery Jonathan Las-Lamin, and Second Secretary Monjama Kallon, were welcomed at the entrance. Ambassador Jusu then handed over the letter of recall for his predecessor, along with his own Letters of Credence, to King Philippe. The presentation was followed by a private discussion between Ambassador Jusu and King Philippe, lasting about fifteen minutes.

This formal engagement u

nderscores the established diplomatic and trade relationship between Sierra Leone and Belgium.